SUZANNE TRAPANI-CLEMENTS

Suzy always had a song to sing, loved to dance and put smiles on faces. She is survived by her loving partner David Kraft, two daughters Krista (Paul) Kearns & Jodi Grant, 3 Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Grandson. Her most recent favorite song was Over the Rainbow by Eva Cassidy. As we sing it together in her memory, we know she looks down on us from above, over a rainbow of her own. Her memory is celebrated via https://www.forevermissed.com/suzy/about
. We hope those who knew her can visit and contribute as they wish. Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
.