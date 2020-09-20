1/1
SUZANNE TRAPANI-CLEMENTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUZANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzy always had a song to sing, loved to dance and put smiles on faces. She is survived by her loving partner David Kraft, two daughters Krista (Paul) Kearns & Jodi Grant, 3 Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Grandson. Her most recent favorite song was Over the Rainbow by Eva Cassidy. As we sing it together in her memory, we know she looks down on us from above, over a rainbow of her own. Her memory is celebrated via https://www.forevermissed.com/suzy/about. We hope those who knew her can visit and contribute as they wish. Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved