G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
SUZANNE MCGUIRE
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
794 Pearson Street
Des Plaines, IL
SUZANNE VERONICA MCGUIRE


DES PLAINES - Suzanne Veronica McGuire ended her earthly journey surrounded by her loving family on March 12, 2019 and is now home with our Lord. Suzanne was 87 years old. Visitation will be held at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue in Des Plaines, on Tuesday, March 19th from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Prayers Wednesday at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, IL. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. She was the beloved wife of Gerald A. "Jerry" McGuire for 62 years, and the devoted mother and friend of Dawn (Mark) Passarelli, Andrea (Eddie) Idrizovic, Shelly (Jim) Ready and the late John McGuire. She was the proud grandmother of Eddie Lee, Andrew (Kaitlin), Dominic, Tessa, Anthony, and Nathan, and a great-grandmother to Leo and Lily. She leaves behind her dear sisters, Fran Feyereisen, Rose Penley and Joan Cronch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avenues to Independence, an organization supporting the developmentally disabled, at avenuestoindependence.org, or the at . For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
