Sylvester Mesi, age 85, a native of Montemaggiore, Sicily and resident of Mount Prospect and Rolling Meadows. Loving father of Tom (Sherry) Mesi, Mary (Bob) Linville, Connie (Bob) Nowicki, George (Karen) Mesi and Lora (Chester) Kraus; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Tommy, Jeff, Danielle, Nicole, Amanda, Bobby, Scott, Jennifer, Hannah and Brandon; great-grandfather of Izayah, Charlotte, Cameron and Wesley; also survived by his trusting companion, Gina. Visitation Tuesday July 2, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd., (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
