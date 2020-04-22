Daily Herald Obituaries
SYLVESTER ROBERT COSTELLO

SYLVESTER ROBERT COSTELLO Obituary
LOMBARD - Sylvester Robert Costello 76, a longtime resident of Lombard, IL died April 20, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was a devoted husband to Dianne Regan Costello (deceased) and a wonderful father to Gina (Matthew) Konkler, Cherise (Patrick) Slattery and Peter (Isabel) Costello. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren ages 2 to 31, and one great grandson. Sylvester, nickname "Sal" was a successful entrepreneur in the Western Suburbs his entire life. He enjoyed his family, gardening, and was an outdoor sportsman. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. There will be a private burial and then, when it is safe to gather, a funeral mass and celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please donate a meal to healthcare providers in Sal's memory. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
