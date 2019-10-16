|
Sylvia B. Tosoc, 88, of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Ramon V. Tosoc; devoted mother of Renato (Lourdes), Erlinda, Florencia (Rodolfo) Manzano, Ramon Jr. (Ophelia), Reynaldo (Cherry), Sylvia (Isidro) Cada and Monina (Carlos) Avalos; dear grandmother of Anthony, Renato Jr., Reggie, Christine, R.J., Ryan, Michael, Paul, Evelyn and Diego; great-grandmother of Kyle Rose. Services will begin at 8:30 a.m Friday, at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), Roselle, IL, and proceed to St. Isidore Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 3:00-9:00 p.m Thursday, at the funeral chapel. For info, www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019