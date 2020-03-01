Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Raymond Church
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map

SYLVIA MARIE GATTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA MARIE GATTO Obituary
Sylvia Marie Gatto (nee Bicego), age 90, passed away on January 23, 2020 at White Oaks in South Elgin, IL. Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late Anthony John Gatto; loving mother of Donna Webster, Jack Gatto (Lois), Jeanne Gatto (Rob Evans), Greg Gatto (Teri); grandmother of Alissa, Kenny, Jessica, Jeanne, Jamie, Robbie, Erin, Greg Jr.; and great-grandmother of 6. Memorial visitation at 9 am March 7, 2020 at St. Raymond Church, Mount Prospect, IL, to be followed by funeral mass at 9:30 am. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -