Sylvia Marie Gatto (nee Bicego), age 90, passed away on January 23, 2020 at White Oaks in South Elgin, IL. Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late Anthony John Gatto; loving mother of Donna Webster, Jack Gatto (Lois), Jeanne Gatto (Rob Evans), Greg Gatto (Teri); grandmother of Alissa, Kenny, Jessica, Jeanne, Jamie, Robbie, Erin, Greg Jr.; and great-grandmother of 6. Memorial visitation at 9 am March 7, 2020 at St. Raymond Church, Mount Prospect, IL, to be followed by funeral mass at 9:30 am. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020