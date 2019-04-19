|
LAKE BARRINGTON - Sylvia, 89, was born February 18, 1930 in Meadville, PA to Robert and Beulah Thomas. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on April 17, 2019. Sylvia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Steve; children, Thomas (Tracy Novogrodsky) Mountsier, and Amy Mountsier; grandchildren, Ryann (William) Brewer, Erin Wahl, Thomas Wahl, and Caitlin Wahl; nephew, Dr. Christopher Thomas; nieces, Molly Thomas (Peter) Lundquist, and Janet Thomas (Pete) Kenney; and her beloved guide dog, Estelle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert (Louise) Thomas, Jr. Memorial visitation will be 2pm until the funeral service at 3pm Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Barrington United Methodist Church, 98 Algonquin Road, Barrington. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc., 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, CA 94903 (www.guidedogs.com), or Barrington United Methodist Church. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Services were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019