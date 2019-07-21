|
|
T. Richard "Dick" Garrity passed away at home on July 11, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with COPD. He was born May 12, 1940 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to John and Helen Garrity. Dick is survived by the love of his life and wife, Kimberly; loving father of Jeffrey (Karen) Garrity and Jennifer (Kevin) Newlin; proud Papa of Taylor (fiance Spencer Carroll) Garrity, Jessica (Capt. Adam) Federico, and Rachel Garrity; dear brother of James (Mary Joan) Garrity, and William (Rosemary) Garrity, sister-in-law Terri (Edward) Ogorek and mother-in-law Charlene Scott. Per his wishes there will be no visitation and a private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For those who knew Dick we ask that you raise a glass of your favorite beverage to toast him for a life well lived. GO BLUE! Information at 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019