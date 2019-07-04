In Loving Memory of Tara Michelle Feldman July 4, 1975 - April 10, 2010 Independence Day Daughter (for Tara) Your eyes represent the innocence and the brilliance of the Fourth of July The innocence of the child in wonderment at the fireworks, The brilliance of your personality blazing across the sky, You are no longer limited by the earth and its plains You now are part of the heavens, When I see fireworks on the Fourth of July, I will think of you, The innocence, openness, and hopefulness of a child. The brilliance of what was, is now, and shall in the future be. You see, you left behind three brilliant sparks for us to marvel at (Travis, Leo and Maya); and they will lead us on from where you left off. When I look at fireworks, it is their brilliance and uniqueness that catch my attention, more so than the time spent in the air. People will remember your beautiful smile - which has no earthly bounds. Your presence on this planet definitely gives us hope, and lights up the darkness - like fireworks on Independence Day. Love, Mom and Dad Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 4, 2019