TARA MICHELLE MCINTOSH
Our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Tara Michelle McIntosh of Yorkville, Illinois was called to rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tara was born April 6, 1978 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana but grew up primarily in Naperville Illinois. She was a 1996 graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School. She then attended MacCormac College where she earned an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies. Tara is survived by her parents Jim and Pam McIntosh of Naperville Illinois; her siblings, Amy Ramon of Naperville Illinois and Shane McIntosh of Las Vegas Nevada; her nieces, Adelene Ramon and Rachael Ramon; her nephews, Barry Quigley III, James McIntosh and Anthony McIntosh. Tara truly loved her family and friends especially her nieces and nephews. Tara had many close friends as well as family that gave her love and support during her difficult days. She will be dearly missed by all. Due to the pandemic a celebration of Tara's life will be scheduled for friends and family at a later date.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
