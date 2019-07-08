Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
101 W. Loop Rd
Wheaton, IL
TED ROMANOWSKI


1950 - 2019
TED ROMANOWSKI Obituary
Ted Romanowski, 69, a longtime resident of Wheaton, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born April 11, 1950. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie L. nee Olson for 40 years; loving father of Melanie (Frank) Schobert, Ted, John (Tracy), and Jenny (John) Driscoll; proud grandfather of Madison, LJ, Molly, Johnny, and Liam; loving companion to his dog, Maggie; dear son of the late Theodore and Josephine; brother of Arlene (Mike) Winfield; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ted was a longtime active member of St. Daniel the Prophet Church, Wheaton. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Prayers at the funeral home 10:15 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 going to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd., Wheaton. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for . Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 8, 2019
