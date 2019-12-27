|
Visitation for Telford C. Wollan, 94 of Gurnee formerly of Mundelein is from 2-4 PM Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 4 PM. He was born July 11, 1925 in Keene, North Dakota and passed away Wednesday December 25, 2019 at the Bickford Senior Living in Gurnee, IL. Telford was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mundelein for many years. He was an avid golfer, reader and enjoyed traveling. He is survived by his wife Lenore Swanick, his children Betsey (William) Masters, Thomas (Patricia) Wollan, Ruth (Arnie Feddor) Wollan, his sister Lorraine Evans, grandchildren Bryan, Jennifer, Michael, Kathryn, Emily, 4 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joanne. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church 10 S. Lake St. Mundelein, IL or the at or the at . For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .
