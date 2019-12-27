Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
TELFORD WOLLAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TELFORD WOLLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TELFORD C. WOLLAN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TELFORD C. WOLLAN Obituary
Visitation for Telford C. Wollan, 94 of Gurnee formerly of Mundelein is from 2-4 PM Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 4 PM. He was born July 11, 1925 in Keene, North Dakota and passed away Wednesday December 25, 2019 at the Bickford Senior Living in Gurnee, IL. Telford was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mundelein for many years. He was an avid golfer, reader and enjoyed traveling. He is survived by his wife Lenore Swanick, his children Betsey (William) Masters, Thomas (Patricia) Wollan, Ruth (Arnie Feddor) Wollan, his sister Lorraine Evans, grandchildren Bryan, Jennifer, Michael, Kathryn, Emily, 4 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joanne. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church 10 S. Lake St. Mundelein, IL or the at or the at . For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TELFORD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -