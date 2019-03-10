Terence J. "Terry" Dargan, 90, passed away after a prolonged illness on March 6, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1928 in Detroit, MI to James and Druscilla Dargan. Prior to his illness he volunteered at St. Anne Catholic Church in many different capacities. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 690 and a United States Army veteran in World War II. He was a high-ranking member of Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. Terry will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 70 years, Faye, nee Woltjen; children, Deb, Cath, Sue, Jim; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, 2 brothers and his parents. Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, from 4 PM until 8 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Mass celebrating his life will be Tuesday, March 12, at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington, with a visitation at church an hour prior to mass. Burial to follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, journeycare.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary