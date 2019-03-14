Daily Herald Obituaries
TERESA A. STEPHENS

HOFFMAN ESTATES - Family and friends of Teresa A. Stephens (nee Mauldin), 62, a resident of Hoffman Estates for 53 years will gather for Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00am-1:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Born March 28, 1956 in Danville, she passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 in Hoffman Estates. Teresa was the loving wife of over 20 years to the late Mark; adoring mother of Paul Dooley and Susan (Ross) O'Connell; beloved daughter of Paul (and Eileen Rahn) and the late Bonita (nee Wills) fond sister of Mary Moltzan and Cherri Doud; dear friend to many, especially to Lisa Spanos. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
