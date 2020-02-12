|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Teresa Giordano was born on December 18, 1935 in Bitritto Bari, Italy to Dominico and Teresa (nee Alberga) Bellino. She died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Arlington Heights. She was a member of St. Edna's Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Teresa loved hosting and cooking for family celebrations. She also enjoyed traveling and always had advice to give and a story to tell. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and was loved by all. Teresa is survived by children, Vicky (the late Pete) Maurici, Donna Giordano, Frank (Mollie) Giordano and Leo (Renee) Giordano, Jr.; grandchildren, Francesca (Marc) Lencioni, Vincent (Chelsy) Maurici, Teresa Maurici, Kara Giordano, Leo Giordano, Savannah Giordano and Patrick Giordano; great-granddaughter, Clara Maurici; siblings, Maria Chiarrapa and Mike (Darlene) Bellino; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonardo; her parents; and her sister, Rose (Cosmo) Maffei. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Arlington Heights Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the at www.act.alz.org/site/Donation. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020