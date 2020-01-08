|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Teresa Scola (nee Kolkana), age 71. Born May 5, 1948, in Miami, FL, passed away January 4th at her home. Teresa was a home healthcare nurse and case manager for many years. She volunteered at St. Cecilia Church, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, the Arlington Heights Senior Center Lending Closet and at the EAA AirVenture. She remained very active and was an avid traveler and lover of life. Beloved wife of Bernard "Ben" Scola. Dear mother of Timothy (Christine) Powers and Katie Chleborad. Loving stepmother of Dan (Dianna), David (Charlene), Marie (Eric) Larsen, Alison (Charles) McLaughlin. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Jessica), Christopher, Kaitlyn, David, AJ, Ellen, Megan, Kara, Brenna, Mary Kathryn, Ryan, Reaghan, Haley, Alex, and Lily. Fond sister of Bill, Jim, Bernadette, Bonnie, Diana and Michael. Loving aunt of many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect. Visitation continues Saturday, from 11:30 A.M. until Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) and Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020