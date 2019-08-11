|
Teresa Vazquez-Stancy, age 52, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 31 years. Teresa was the beloved wife for 30 years of Craig; loving mother of Kristoffer and Carver; cherished sister of Lucy, Rosa, Lupe, Louis (Mellody), Rick (Laura) and Frank (Lisa); dear aunt of Nina, Louie, Tereza, Nicholas, Alex and Michael; fond great aunt of Dayonah, Eric and Zaedyen; kind and loving friend to many. Teresa was born in Chicago, to the late Luis and Elena Vazquez, and passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 9:00 am to time of prayers at 11:30 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019