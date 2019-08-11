Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA VAZQUEZ-STANCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA VAZQUEZ-STANCY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERESA VAZQUEZ-STANCY Obituary
Teresa Vazquez-Stancy, age 52, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 31 years. Teresa was the beloved wife for 30 years of Craig; loving mother of Kristoffer and Carver; cherished sister of Lucy, Rosa, Lupe, Louis (Mellody), Rick (Laura) and Frank (Lisa); dear aunt of Nina, Louie, Tereza, Nicholas, Alex and Michael; fond great aunt of Dayonah, Eric and Zaedyen; kind and loving friend to many. Teresa was born in Chicago, to the late Luis and Elena Vazquez, and passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 9:00 am to time of prayers at 11:30 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now