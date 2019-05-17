|
ALGONQUIN - Terrence McCurdy Murphy, age 72, native of Aurora, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Fox Valley Church, 37 W 073 Huntley Road, Dundee, IL 60118. Funeral Monday 10 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. To view Terry's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019