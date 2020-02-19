Daily Herald Obituaries
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL
View Map
TERRENCE S. MARUSICH Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Terrence S. "Terry" Marusich, 74, formerly of Mundelein, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Loving husband of 50 years to Judy Marusich (Schmerschneider), loving father to Mark Marusich and Jeffrey (Carrie) Marusich. Proud grandfather to Kyle, Cody, Brayden, Dylan and Giana. Loving brothers to Richard and Bruce (Sarah) Marusich. Terry was a 14-year veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Abbott Laboratories where he retired after 35 years. Terry was a railroad enthusiast and scale modeler. He loved the outdoors and had a lifelong passion for learning. A celebration of life will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Strang Funeral Home, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, February 21, 2020 Saint Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake. Interment will be at Saint Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, 1000 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Please make the check payable to "Northwestern Memorial Foundation" and include "Terrence Marusich" in the memo line. Donations can also be made online at giving.nm.org/lfh or over the phone at 312-926-2033 in memory of "Terrence Marusich." For more information, log onto www.strangfuneral.org or call 847-223-8122.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
