PALATINE - Terri Ann Beeson, nee Presto, 67, formerly of Mount Prospect and Des Plaines, passed away on September 29, 2020 after her long battle with Alzheimer's. Terri is survived by her son, Bobby Beeson; brothers, Mark and John Presto; sister-in-law and caregiver, Debbie Presto. She was a caring and loving aunt and great-aunt to many and godmother to Jennifer and Christina. Coming from a large Italian family, Terri was blessed with many cousins whom she considered siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Presto. Terri worked for A&H vending for many years and owned her own catering business. She loved cooking and playing bingo. She loved her Chicago Cubs and her Chicago Blackhawks and was over the moon to witness both teams winning Championships during her lifetime. In her teenage years, she played guitar in her girl band, LD Las and performed on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour. Cremation will be handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can attend safely. After the celebration of life, she will have her final resting place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, online at www.alz.org
or by sending a tribute to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, Attn: Donor Services.