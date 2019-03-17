|
WEST CHICAGO - Terry Davis Owen, age 77, beloved husband of Susan, loving father of Cheryl O. Ryan, Dan (Dawn), cherished grandfather of Emily, Kaitlyn, Joshua and Zachary. Dear brother of Jane, William, Mark and Donald, brother-in-law of Marlene and Carolyn. Preceded in death by his mother Alice, and his siblings Alan and Judy. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St. (corner of Route 59 and Pine), West Chicago, IL 60185. Visitation Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church 155 N. Prince Crossing Rd., West Chicago, IL 60185. Interment private. Funeral info, 630-231-1300 or www.williams-woodward.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019