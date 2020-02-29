|
Terry Kovac, age 76 years, died suddenly while on a cruise trip to the Caribbean Islands. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Ellis Kovac and two sons, Chad (Nicole) Kovac of Crystal Lake and Brett Kovac of Elgin, grandchildren, Kyle, Jillian and Nolan from Crystal Lake; and Aidan and Gretchen from Sycamore. Also a brother, Stephen (Judith) Kovac of Sarasota, FL. Terry was an avid golfer in younger years. He loved to "coach" pro football from his easy chair every weekend. He loved antique cars and Thursday lunch out with "the flyboys." He was a friendly guy with a big smile. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Dr., Elgin IL 60123 with Rev. Ryan Browning officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., (Rt. 31), Elgin IL 60123, and Monday at the church, from 9:30am until the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to PADS of Elgin, the Elgin Salvation Army or the family. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020