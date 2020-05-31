We love Terry!
Jimmy and Susan (Stenborg) Bonollo
A memorial celebration will be held for Terry L. Celba, 76, at a later date. He was born April 18, 1944 in Libertyville and died May 25, 2020 at home. Terry was a former teacher and coach at North Chicago High School. He coached the girls soft ball league in Mundelein for many years. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to school and sporting events. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnne (Stenborg) Celba, children, Heather (Doug) Tirzmalis, Susan (Chris) Douglas, Lindsey (Paul) White and Megan (Frank) Thomas, "adopted daughter," Melinda Criglar, his grandchildren, Sterling, Sloan, Sydney, Frankie, Ashleigh, Chase Thomas, Grace Tirzmalis, Mollie, John, Andrew, Heather, Natalie White, his brothers, John Michael Celba and Steve W. Celba. Memorials may be made to the Celba Family Memorial Fund, 421 Elm Tree Ln., Vernon Hills, IL. 60061. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.