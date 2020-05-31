TERRY L. CELBA
1944 - 2020
A memorial celebration will be held for Terry L. Celba, 76, at a later date. He was born April 18, 1944 in Libertyville and died May 25, 2020 at home. Terry was a former teacher and coach at North Chicago High School. He coached the girls soft ball league in Mundelein for many years. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to school and sporting events. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnne (Stenborg) Celba, children, Heather (Doug) Tirzmalis, Susan (Chris) Douglas, Lindsey (Paul) White and Megan (Frank) Thomas, "adopted daughter," Melinda Criglar, his grandchildren, Sterling, Sloan, Sydney, Frankie, Ashleigh, Chase Thomas, Grace Tirzmalis, Mollie, John, Andrew, Heather, Natalie White, his brothers, John Michael Celba and Steve W. Celba. Memorials may be made to the Celba Family Memorial Fund, 421 Elm Tree Ln., Vernon Hills, IL. 60061. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
We love Terry!
Jimmy and Susan (Stenborg) Bonollo
Family
May 30, 2020
Joanne, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember you and Terry from H. S. You were such a sweet couple!!! My prayers are with your family, GOD BLESS YOU. Thinking of you. Judi (Fredholm) Lechwar.
Judith (Fredholm) Lechwar
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
We will always remember Terry for his love of friends, family and especially grandchildren. Stay strong with our love and prayers.
JoAnn & Brad Hack
Friend
May 29, 2020
Joanne and girls,
We are so sorry to hear about Terry. We have the fondest memories of times spent together at ER get together. He was a gracious host and a very nice man.
Our thoughts are with you all.
Scott and Marcia Bleyer
Marcia Bleyer
Friend
May 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Wishing you peace and comfort. Sincerely, Jaye Snell
May 28, 2020
Terry was a wonderful man,loving and seeing his family and friends. So sorry for the families loss. Stay together and know prayers and thoughts are with you at this time.
Krista Yachechak
Friend
May 27, 2020
Condolences, knew Terry as a classmate. Sorry to hear of his passing. Never an easy time for family.
James Craig
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Our sympathies to the Celba family. Our loss is God's gain.
MERCEDES (late Tom) CHMURA
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
I can went to libertville high school with Terry and JoAnne. Memories of kindness . I carry all who loved him and whom he loved in my. Heart.
Mary Kay Basso flynn
Classmate
May 27, 2020
Terry's love of life and his family brought joy to all around him. A story by Terry always brought a smile. We will miss you old friend. Kathy and Roger
Roger Thies
Friend
May 26, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss JoAnne and family.
Jessie (Rajkovich) Anderson
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Terry was a wonderful friend to have and was always fun to be with. He will be missed.
Bob Tyler
Friend
