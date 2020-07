DES PLAINES - Terry L. Holmberg, age 71, passed away on June 18, 2020. Mr. Holmberg was a brother of six siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A U.S. Army Veteran. He was the former owner of Lincoln Park Meats. He loved to play golf, softball, and yell at the Bears. Private services were held. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com