GRAYSLAKE - Terry M. Dixon, 49, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born April 6, 1969 in Washington, DC, to Sedric and Judy Dixon. Terry was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Atlanta College of Art in 1992 and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago in 1995. His various art techniques include painting, photography, computer art, video, and electronic music. Terry's imagery is fueled by his love for jazz and electronic music. Terry began exhibiting in 1991 while living in Atlanta, Georgia, and landed on the art scene in Chicago at BAREWALLS 2000. Most recently Terry was a professor at the College of Lake County in Grayslake. Terry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Patricia, his father Sedric Dixon, his children Terry Jr. and Devin, and his sister Amanda Dixon. He was preceded in death by mother. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00pm with a funeral service commencing at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Terry's name to the Amyloidosis Foundation at www.amyloidosis.org. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary