Terry Stephen Jones passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 2, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1952 in Peoria, IL, where he lived with his parents, Elmer and Betty Jones, and his siblings, Mike, Pat, and Debbie. Following high school, he joined the Army as a medic, where he discovered his love of nursing. He worked as an oncology nurse at Ingalls Hospital for many years before transitioning to the Illinois Department of Public Health. He had an easygoing spirit and found immense joy in life. He taught his daughters to fish and play baseball, memories they will always cherish. He enjoyed world history, vintage stamp-collecting, and long walks. He had a unique sense of humor that his family found endearing and others found confusing. He will be forever in the memories of his wife, Nancy Roberts Eyer; his daughters, Andrea Jones (Patrick Sayre) and Stephanie Jones (Chris Davis); and his stepchildren, Elisabeth Eyer and Mark Eyer. His beloved grandchildren, Chris and Auggie, love him "to infinity." A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org/donate
). His family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at Delnor Hospital and Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion.