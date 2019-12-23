|
Thaddeus "Ted" Kowalik, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Born in Brody-Duze, Poland, the son of Thaddeus Kowalik, Alfreda Paszt (born Paszt) and Edward Paszt. He married Barbara Ann Roman, of Chicago, IL, on Feb. 16, 1962. Survived by his children: Kathleen Nelson, Ted Kowalik Jr., Jeanette (Tim) Lowrance, Trisha Sowatzke, and brother, Ed (Mary) Paszt. Grandchildren: Anastasia, Madeline & Robert Nelson; Kaleb & Jakob Lowrance; Benjamin, Natalie & Sophia Sowatzke. Along with his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and sister, Diane Bachman (Paszt) Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 3:00pm -9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle. Prayers 10:15 on Friday, December 27, 2019 followed by procession to St. Marcelline Catholic Church in Schaumburg for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will be held in private after cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Schaumburg Barn-Senior Center. 231 South Civic Dr., Schaumburg, IL 60193, ATTN: Marina Lvocich. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 23, 2019