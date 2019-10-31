|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Thaddeus W. "Ted" Czarnecki, 86, a 59 year resident of Elk Grove Village passed away October 26, 2019. Ted was a Navy veteran, a retired accountant/comptroller, served as coach and treasurer for Elk Grove Village Boys Baseball and was a former 10 year member and treasurer for the Lions Club of Elk Grove Village. Ted was ordained a Roman Catholic Deacon in 1977 and served at both Queen of the Rosary and St. Julian Eymard Church. Ted was married for 66 years to his beloved wife Geraldine H. (nee Flakus); he was the loving father of Thaddeus "Ted" (Lorelle) Czarnecki, Karen J. (Gregg) Wolak, and Kathleen M. (Heather Landry) Czarnecki; cherished grandfather of Daniel (Laura), Lauren, David Wolak, and Christina Czarnecki; dear brother of Leonard (Paula) Scott. Ted was the dear brother-in-law of Tom (Pat) Obrochta and Marcie (Rich) Rajski. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, from 4 to 8 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village and on Monday, from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass time at 11 A.M. at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village. Memorial Contributions in Ted's name may be made to . For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019