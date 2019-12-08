|
ELGIN - A Celebration of Life Dinner for Mrs. Thelma J. Stratman, 85, of Fort Collins, CO, a longtime resident of Elgin, IL, will be held 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Villa Olivia, 1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, IL 60103. There will be a private family burial at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee, IL on Monday Dec. 16, 2019. Born on April 6, 1934, in Dubois, IN, the daughter of Leo and Elvira (Friedman) Denu, Thelma passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at her family's home in Fort Collins, CO. Thelma married Joseph C. Stratman on Sept. 4, 1954 and were happily married with 6 children for 56 years prior to her husband's death in 2010. Thelma and her husband were part owners of Imperial Food Services in Elgin/South Elgin with her husband's brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Betty Stratman for 40+ years. Thelma loved to sew, read western romance, play cards, and square dance, taking part in many Square Dance events. Survivors include children, Cindy (Roger) Warner of Fort Collins, CO, Darrell (Donna) Stratman of Elgin, IL, and Michael Stratman of Fort Collins, CO. Brother, Melvin Denu of Dubois, IN. Sisters, Geraldine Heeke of Dubois, IN, Brenda Eisenhut of Dubois, IN, and Melinda Lueken of Dubois, IN. Grandchildren, Dakota (Molly) Stratman of Elgin, IL, Tyler Stratman of Boulder, CO, Cassie (Ronald) Mendoza of Chicago, IL, and Kevin Warner of San Francisco, CA. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Stratman 78; sons, Kevin Stratman 17, Randall Stratman 56, and Daniel Stratman 56; and brothers, Leon Denu and Roman Denu. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Donate Life America, c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., Ste. A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to share memories and leave condolences with the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019