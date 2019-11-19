Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Williams-Woodward Funeral Home
820 Pine Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Williams-Woodward Funeral Home
820 Pine Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Williams-Woodward Funeral Home
820 Pine Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
THEODORA "TEDDY" KUFTA

THEODORA "TEDDY" KUFTA Obituary
WEST CHICAGO - Theodora "Teddy" Kufta, 99, passed away November 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Richard (Janice) Kufta and George Kufta; loving grandmother of Jillian, Samantha and Sara; proud great-grandmother of Charlotte and Jackson. Visitation Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:30 a.m. at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St., West Chicago, IL 60185. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery Niles, IL. Funeral info, www.williams-woodward.com or 630-231-1300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
