WEST CHICAGO - Theodora "Teddy" Kufta, 99, passed away November 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Richard (Janice) Kufta and George Kufta; loving grandmother of Jillian, Samantha and Sara; proud great-grandmother of Charlotte and Jackson. Visitation Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:30 a.m. at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St., West Chicago, IL 60185. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery Niles, IL. Funeral info, www.williams-woodward.com or 630-231-1300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019