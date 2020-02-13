|
HUNTLEY - Theodore E. Anderson, 90, died peacefully, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of the 11:00am service all at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 E. Main Street, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. Theodore was born November 27, 1929 in Dallas, Texas the son of Theodore and Agnes Anderson. He was an extremely talented Clarinet player and loved music. He was one of the best Clarinet players in The University of Michigan band. On September 8, 1956, he married Phyllis J. Beacom. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a typist. He was a graduate of University of Michigan and later went on to earn his Ph.D. in Microbiology from Michigan State University. For over thirty-two years he worked in technical management and research and development and quality assurance. He worked for Dow Chemical, Miles Laboratories and later for Diversey-Wyandotte Corporation. He was granted the Sigma Xi Ph.D. Research award, an accomplishment he was very proud of. He and Phyllis made their home in East Lansing, Midland, Michigan, Elkhart, Indiana and later Grosse, Ile, Michigan. They moved to Huntley in 2001. Ted especially enjoyed tennis, boating and rooting for Michigan college football. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Geiger, Joan (Jeff) Hager; and by his grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Jack and Lauren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; by his brother, James; and wife, Phyllis. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be direct to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020