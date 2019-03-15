BARRINGTON - Theodore George Koerner, III, 86, was born July 7, 1932 in the Chicago area, to Theodore George Koerner II and Claire (nee Overheu) Koerner. With family by his side, he passed from this world into heaven, on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Barrington. With a History Major, Mr. Koerner was a proud graduate of Princeton University, class of 1954. After attending University of Michigan Law School for one year, he left to enlist in the United States Army. He proudly served as an officer in Korea for 2 years and returned to the University of Michigan to complete his Juris Doctor of Law. Upon passing his Bar, Ted was admitted and qualified as an "Attorney of the United States Court of Military Appeals." Mr. Koerner was also duly admitted and qualified to practice as an Attorney and Counselor at Law in both the "Supreme Courts of Illinois," and the "Supreme Court of the United States." Mr. Koerner practiced Real Estate Law, Trust Law, and Tax Law both at Koerner and Koerner Real Estate, and as a sole proprietor. Ted and Donalda met while active in the Barrington Area real estate community. They got married shortly after meeting. They both had many friends, and enjoyed entertaining. Ted and Donalda hosted many family events and holidays, which were always joyous times. Ted was a wonderful cook and shared his meals with family and friends. His Oktoberfest feasts of sauerbraten, braised red cabbage and gingersnap gravy were fan favorites, and rivaled the best restaurants around. Both Ted and Donnie were avid gardeners, literally growing everything from asparagus, potatoes, every pepper and squash known to man, and every tomato hybrid that ever existed. After spending summer days with their kids and grandchildren at the pool, we would dine on homemade potato salad, gazpacho, "Ted's Famous Cheesy Potatoes," numerous vegetables, and of course, some steaks on the grill, followed by homemade peach ice cream! Wonderful, carefree, summer memories. Ted and Donnie loved spending two months in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico every year. Ted loved politics, movies, books, New York Times Crossword Puzzles, MASH (TV show), and anything and everything our mother loved. He was unbeatable at "Trivial Pursuit," and we were all humbled far too many times. Ted was funny, smart, kind, NOT neat at all, loving, generous, thoughtful, and ALWAYS HAPPY! As he got older, he enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra. He will be dearly missed and always loved. He has joined his parents and the love of his life, Donalda, in eternal life. Ted is survived by his five stepchildren, Paul Anderson, Robin (Thomas) Mahaffey, Christina (David) Anderson, Glen (Suyapa) Anderson, and Kirk Anderson; his eight grandchildren, Siri (Jacob), Tyler, Max, Ian (Jessica), Laura, Sandy (Rob), Peter and Matthew; his three great-grandchildren, Ezra, Adelise, and Zulema. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah (Marvin) Peterson; and his two nieces, Julia and Jessica. He is preceded in death by his wife, Donalda Anderson Koerner; and his parents, Theodore George Koerner II and Claire Overheu Koerner. Services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary