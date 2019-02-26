INDIAN CREEK - Funeral service for Theodore H. "Ted" Anderson, 62, is 2 PM Sunday March 5, 2019 at The Heritage Church, 255 Quentin Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Ted was born November 9, 1955 in Haiti and died February 22, 2019 at home. Ted worked at O'Hare Airport as an Air-Traffic Controller for over 30 years. He was a member of the Heritage Church in Libertyville. He enjoyed boating and water skiing and was a handyman who enjoyed helping many people with projects. He is survived by his loving wife Joy (nee Welker), loving children Cory (Sarah) Anderson, Christopher (Flora) Anderson, Clayton (Andrea) Anderson, Kelsey Anderson and Quintin (Catherine) Anderson, 13 grandchildren, his brother Rev. Douglass (Dawn) Anderson and his sister Linda (Keith) Kendig. He was preceded in death by his mother Marion Salveson and former wife Darlene Foss Anderson, the mother of his children. In lieu of flowers, Ted has requested that donations be made to a cause that is near and dear to his heart. His son Cory and family are in the process of moving to Haiti in order to bring clean water and the love of Jesus to people of Northwest Haiti. If you feel led to, please donate to their account #40270 at www.crossworlde.org/give. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary