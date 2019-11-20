|
WAUCONDA - Theodore "Ted" Kuroski, age 79, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 20 years. Ted was born August 17, 1940 in Kenosha, WI, to the late Sophie and Ted Kuroski and passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Ted graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha in 1958. On July 9, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Colter. Together, they had two children, Susan Marie born in 1962 and John William Kuroski born in 1965, who gave him his three grandchildren, Kari, Nicholas and Megan, who were the love of his life. He was a great baseball player, starting as a youngster in Little League at 11 years of age as a pitcher. Upon graduation from high school, he signed a minor league contract with the White Sox. Unfortunately, he had some arm problems, so his career ended. Ted then went into the grocery business as a manager of his father's store in Waukegan, after his father and mother retired to Arizona. Ted and his second wife, J. Katherine bought the store in 1975. They sold the store in 1983. Ted then went to work for a number of Food Service Companies until his retirement in 2004. After 3 years of resting, Ted went to work for the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program, delivering meals to the needy, 5 days a week. He worked right until the time of his death. Ted is survived by children, Susan Marie and John William (Shelly) Kuroski, both of Racine and their mother and first wife, Kathleen; grandchildren, Kari, Nicholas and Megan and stepson, Dana James LaFortune and his mother and second wife, J. Katherine; brother of the late Lynnford. Funeral services are private. Memorials are appreciated in his name to the Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels Program Round Lake, IL, 847-546-5733. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
