Theodore Louis Thull, age 87, died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ted was born on February 13, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Bernice Thull. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Elsie Marion Larson. Ted served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, first as an air traffic controller, then entertainer on accordion for troops throughout Korea before training to be a fighter pilot. Ted retired as airline captain for American Airlines. He was a member of the Chicago Accordion Club, American Airline's Silver Stripes and New Covenant Bible Church. Ted is survived by his wife Elsie, children Suzanne (Ronald) Lattanzio of Hampshire, Ted (Karen) Thull of Macedon, NY, Eric (Michele Hodge), of South Elgin, and Jenneane (Anthony) Guarini of Olathe, KS; foster son Robin Roberts of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren Aaron and Evan Thompson, Brittany Thull, Dan, Megan and Steven Thull, Allison (Mark) Carlson, Nicholas and Lucas Lattanzio; plus 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 12 noon, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St. (Route 38), Geneva, IL 60134. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 12 Noon at Yurs Funeral Home, February 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.act.alz.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.