Theodore Nestor Bellefeuille, 90, of Goldsboro, NC, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the local hospital. He was born in Lake County, Il to the late Florence S. and Theodore Nestor Bellefeuille, and was husband to the late Lois Bellefeuille. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A memorial service will be held at their daughter's home in Lindenhurst, IL on October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jenna Pulkowski officiating. He is survived by his 5 children, Cindy Bellefeuille of Denton, TX, George Bellefeuille (Marie) of Greenwood, SC, Judith Boyd (Lewis) of Lindenhurst, IL, Kenneth Bellefeuille (Patricia) of Goldsboro, NC and Lois Kessler of LaGrange, NC; 2 brothers Leonard and James and sister Mary Lewis; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and honorary father to Patti Long. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews's Lutheran Church, 10 S. Lake St., Mundelein, IL 60060 or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 72123.