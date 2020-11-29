1/1
THEODORE "TED" RUZBASAN
GRAYSLAKE - Theodore "Ted" Ruzbasan, 82, of Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Ted was the best father, grandfather, great-papa and brother, but he was known to most as a very best friend. He was born in Indiana Harbor, IN, and raised his children in Palatine, IL before moving to Mundelein and later to Grayslake. Ted will be fondly remembered by many as a youth soccer coach, referee and referee assignor as he was actively involved in youth soccer for approximately 50 years with the YSSL and IWSL soccer leagues. He was employed by Walgreens for over 35 years as a data processor. Recently, he worked as a starter at the Wynstone golf club. He was a big Cubs fan and an avid golfer and bowler. He is survived by his dear friend, Adrienne Schultz; his children, Carrie Schinkowsky, James (Elizabeth Schuett), Richard (Geri), Kevin (Christine) and Dereck (Stacy Schuster); his brother, Marty; his sister, Ellen (Grube); eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marylou; his daughter-in-law, Lori; his sister, Joanne; and two grandchildren. A private funeral mass for the family will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 W. Erhart Road, Mundelein, IL 60060, followed by a drive by visitation from 12-12:30 pm in the parking lot of the church. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life when Covid restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. The family's memorial facebook page address is https//www.facebook.com/groups/3877262/19135035.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
parking lot of the church
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
