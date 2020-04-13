Home

THEODORE "TEDDY" SMITH

THEODORE "TEDDY" SMITH Obituary
ELGIN - Theodore "Teddy" Smith, 69. Sunrise January 28, 1951, sunset on April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, June and Robert Smith; grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Smith, Hazel Caraway, Arthur "Uncle" Smith; sister, Linda and Fred Dean; brother, Dean Smith; and cousin, Gregory "Mayor" Smith. Survived by sisters, Karen Smith Carthan and Victoria (John) Crawford; and brother, Michael Smith. Children, Stephanie (Raul) Dino, Gregory Smith, Alexandria (Romelle) Bell, Christian Gillespie, Theodore Smith II; and 18 grandchildren. Teddy graduated from Elgin High School and went on to serve his country in the Coast Guard during Vietnam. Upon discharge he worked for ComEd for 30+ years. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Alexandria Bell. Call 224-238-0122 for additional information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
