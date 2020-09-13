Brad, just giving you, Jennifer, and your family a hug. When Mike called me and told me thar your son Teddy passed away It stopped everything for me ... again. You and Mike have have known each other for 40 years and are still good friends. How cool is that! I also know how much he, and us too, respects you and Jennifer and the amazing parents you are with all you have been through. I and Mike had an image that when Teddy got “up there” Kenny was waiting for him along with Molly and Lasher. Molly took their hands and said, “Come on let’s go for a walk with Lashar . I want to show you around. It is really cool up here.” It is an honor to know you both. Your family has modeled Molly’s Message she left for the world -Be Positive, Be Kind, Be Loving... the true sign of a warrior. Your family are all warriors. Blessings, Da Creely’s

Dan and Kathy Creely

