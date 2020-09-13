1/
THEODORE THOMAS "TEDDY" CHRISTIANSEN
2006 - 2020
Theodore Thomas "Teddy" Christiansen of Union, Illinois. Teddy was born September 24, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He passed away at home with his family around him on September 9, 2020. Loving son of Bradley and Jennifer (nee Mukahirn). Fun brother to Raelyn Erica, Bridget Mary, and Josie Marie. His twin brother Kenny passed away December 29, 2006. Cherished grandson to Tom (Jan) Christiansen, Tom (Barb) Conley and Bud (Sue) Mukahirn. Dear great-grandson to Lorraine Engelhart. Loved nephew of Katie Christiansen, Mark (Laura) Mukahirn and Gillian (Darin) Mobley. His dynamic spirit will be missed by his cousins, classmates, and many dear friends. Interment prayers will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 AM at Harmony Cemetery, Harmony Rd. in Harmony, Illinois. A limit of 150 people allowed, social distancing and masks required please. Memorials in Teddy's name may be made to Team Telomere at www.teamtelomere.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, call 847-699-9003.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Interment
11:00 AM
Harmony Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
September 12, 2020
Marshall Wolfe
Friend
September 12, 2020
Jenny and Brad and family our deepest condolences on the lost of you beautiful son Teddy. You and your family are in our prayers.
Love Lynne Kurowski and family
Lynne Germann-Kurowski
September 13, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
September 12, 2020
Brad, just giving you, Jennifer, and your family a hug. When Mike called me and told me thar your son Teddy passed away It stopped everything for me ... again. You and Mike have have known each other for 40 years and are still good friends. How cool is that! I also know how much he, and us too, respects you and Jennifer and the amazing parents you are with all you have been through. I and Mike had an image that when Teddy got “up there” Kenny was waiting for him along with Molly and Lasher. Molly took their hands and said, “Come on let’s go for a walk with Lashar . I want to show you around. It is really cool up here.” It is an honor to know you both. Your family has modeled Molly’s Message she left for the world -Be Positive, Be Kind, Be Loving... the true sign of a warrior. Your family are all warriors. Blessings, Da Creely’s
Dan and Kathy Creely
Friend
September 12, 2020
Teddy was a light in my life and will never be forgotten! It was an honor to know him, he was such a joy! My prayers and deepest condolences to Jen, Brad, the girls, and everyone who loved Teddy. He was one of a kind and will be missed beyond measure!
Marjorie Wings
Friend
September 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and are sending all of you our sincere condolences. The Argentine Family
Laura Argentine
Friend
September 12, 2020
Teddy was always the life of the party and knew how to live life to the fullest and was always a joy to be around. Our prayers are with the family at this time. May he rest in peace and watch over all of you.
Sheila Perkins
Family
September 12, 2020
Teddy had a very special spark to him that brought light to everyone and everything he touched! His light will never fade away! We are all so very sorry for your loss! Our prayers and thoughts are with you! Love, the Kadlubowski family!
Malea and Eddie Kadlubowski
Friend
September 12, 2020
Your spirit and smile touched my heart. You are so loved and will be missed.
Lisa Haring
Friend
September 12, 2020
May you rest in peace.
I will miss your forever smiling face.
Stephan Curtis
Family
September 12, 2020
May you find peace and everlasting love. R.I. P. My funny little man
Patricia Carty
Family
September 12, 2020
Teddy's fun loving and cheerful sense of humor will truly be missed.
Regan and Mary Kamin
Family
