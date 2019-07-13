|
Theresa A. "Terry" Sasenberg, age 91, of East Dundee passed away on Friday. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Monday from 10 A.M. until time of Funeral Services at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Monica Church, Carpentersville or to the . To view Terry's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 13, 2019