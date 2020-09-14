1/
THERESA ANN VANCE
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Theresa Ann Vance passed away September 12, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born April 5, 1948 in Chicago IL, to James and Edna "Katie" (Markley) Quinn. Theresa was a beloved youth soccer and girls softball coach in Barrington for many years. Theresa coached her own children and many of her friend's children through grade school to park district and on to travel soccer. Theresa formed a women's soccer team, and played soccer, softball and volleyball. Theresa owned and operated Flooring Boutique in Barrington and Lake Zurich for over seven- years. She was an active member of ITIPC (poker club) for over 40 years; and loved and admired by her many relatives, friends, neighbors, as well as the many young people she guided and coached over her brief active life. Always available to help or lead if necessary, with a kind and giving heart. Theresa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny; children, Jeffrey Vance, and Jennifer (Josh) Krepel; granddaughter, Lily Ann; and sisters, Margaret (late Joseph) Adducci, and Elizabeth (Peter) Worrall. She was preceded in death by her parents, and older brother, James "Jay" Quinn Jr. Visitation will be 1pm until a prayer service at 7:30pm, Tuesday September 15 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. Interment will be private. A later memorial service and reception is being planned. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org; or to a charity benefiting research for Pulmonary and Cardiovascular Diseases Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 07:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved