1/
THERESA ANN VANCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Theresa Ann Vance passed away September 12th, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born April 5th, 1948 in Chicago IL, to James and Edna "Katie" (Markley) Quinn. Theresa was a beloved youth soccer and girls softball coach in Barrington for many years. Theresa coached her own children and many of her friend's children through grade school to park district and on to travel soccer. Theresa formed a woman's soccer team, and played soccer, softball and volleyball. Theresa owned and operated Flooring Boutique in Barrington and Lake Zurich for over seven years. She was an active member of ITIPC (poker club) for over 40 years; and loved and admired by her many relatives, friends, and neighbors, as well as the many young people she guided and coached over her brief active life. Always available to help or lead if necessary, with a kind and giving heart. Theresa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny; children, Jeffrey Vance, and Jennifer (Josh) Krepel; granddaughter, Lily Ann; and sisters, Margaret (late Joseph) Adduci, and Elizabeth (Peter) Worrall. She was preceded in death by her parents, and older brother, James "Jay" Quinn Jr. A visitation was held Tuesday, September 15th. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, IL, along with a private interment. A memorial reception will be held Saturday, October 3rd, at The Blue Heron Inn, 405 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington, IL 60010 from 4:PM to 6:PM on the covered pavilion. Family and friends are invited to share their memories. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved