BARRINGTON - Theresa Ann Vance passed away September 12th, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born April 5th, 1948 in Chicago IL, to James and Edna "Katie" (Markley) Quinn. Theresa was a beloved youth soccer and girls softball coach in Barrington for many years. Theresa coached her own children and many of her friend's children through grade school to park district and on to travel soccer. Theresa formed a woman's soccer team, and played soccer, softball and volleyball. Theresa owned and operated Flooring Boutique in Barrington and Lake Zurich for over seven years. She was an active member of ITIPC (poker club) for over 40 years; and loved and admired by her many relatives, friends, and neighbors, as well as the many young people she guided and coached over her brief active life. Always available to help or lead if necessary, with a kind and giving heart. Theresa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny; children, Jeffrey Vance, and Jennifer (Josh) Krepel; granddaughter, Lily Ann; and sisters, Margaret (late Joseph) Adduci, and Elizabeth (Peter) Worrall. She was preceded in death by her parents, and older brother, James "Jay" Quinn Jr. A visitation was held Tuesday, September 15th. at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, IL, along with a private interment. A memorial reception will be held Saturday, October 3rd, at The Blue Heron Inn, 405 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington, IL 60010 from 4:PM to 6:PM on the covered pavilion. Family and friends are invited to share their memories. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com
