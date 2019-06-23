In Loving Memory of Theresa Barnhill Feb. 7, 1939 - June 23, 2017 They say there is a reason they say that time will heal but neither time or reason will change the way I feel for no one knows the heartache that lies behind my smiles no one knows how many times I have broken down and cried I want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt you're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. Love Always, Harold *********************************************** We still miss the sound of your voice, the wisdom in your advice, the stories of your life and just being in your presence. So no, time changes nothing - we still miss you just as much today as we did the day you died. Love your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary