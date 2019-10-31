Home

Theresa Barnhill October 31, 2019 - 63rd Anniversary Our Third Apart I think about you always I talk about you still You have never been forgotten and you never will I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk and guide me through my life until we meet again. All My Love, Harold *********************************************** As long as we live you will be loved As long as we live you will be remembered. Love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
