Theresa "Terry" D. Wardynski was born on March 15, 1927 in Washington D.C. to Jack and Theresa Deane. She passed away peacefully at home with her children by her side on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Terry worked as an executive assistant to the president of Lieberman Management up until the time of her retirement. She was a member of St. Edna Catholic Church. She is survived by her children Kristi (Bill) Carroll, Casey (Karen) Wardynski, and Michael Wardynski; her grandchildren Katie (Steve) Fontanetta, Matt Carroll, Casey (Katie), Jennifer, and Christian (Jackie) Wardynski; her great-grandchildren Jack, Kurt, Blake, and Kennedy Wardynski; and her brother Jack Deane. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, friends and numerous others that she loved and treated as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Gene Wardynski; and her daughter-in-law Sue Wardynski. Memorial gathering from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or a . Funeral information and condolences, www.glueckertfh.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019