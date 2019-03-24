ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Theresa Hansen, 85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 10, 1934 in Chicago, the youngest daughter of Stephen and Catherine (Dragnovsky) Loksa. She married her beloved husband, Richard Hansen, Jan. 13, 1963 in Chicago. Survivors include her husband of 56 years; two children, Karen (Larry) Hansen Apfelbaum and Susan (Robert) Demetris; two grandchildren, James and Nicole; one sister, Dorothy (late Don) Benedict; and her dog, Edward. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph, John, Frank, Mike and Albert; three sisters, Elizabeth, Mary and Ann; and an infant son, David. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26 from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, Arlington Heights, and proceed to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Arlington Heights, for a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Wayside Church. Theresa was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Wayside parish for more than 50 years, where she was also a Lay Eucharistic Minister. She previously volunteered at St. Joseph Home For The Elderly and worked in the circulation department of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. She was talented at crafts and sewing, and also enjoyed cooking and gardening. Her family loved her lasagna and Christmas kolaches. Theresa was loved by all who knew her. Funeral information, at 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary