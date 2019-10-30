|
BENSENVILLE - Theresa J. "T.J." Jarmuth (nee Kruger), 91, of Bensenville for 65 years, passed away Oct. 26. T.J. was a retired 35 year school bus driver for Davidsmeyer of Elk Grove Village and a woodworking hobbyist. Theresa was the beloved wife of the late Earl (1994); loving mother of Patti (Daniel) Widell, Robin T. (Gene) Sandberg, Theresa M. (Jeff) O'Brien and Tina (Michael) Solan; cherished grandma of Matthew (Shawn) Widell, Amy (Shawn) Schiffer, Richard (Jessica), James Sandberg, Jessica and Hillary O'Brien, Michael and Matthew Solan, great-grandma of 6 and great-great-grandma of 1. Theresa was preceded in death by 4 siblings and survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1 from 3pm - 9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village with a chapel service Saturday at 10am. Inurnment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019