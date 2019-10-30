Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA JARMUTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA J. "T.J." JARMUTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA J. "T.J." JARMUTH Obituary
BENSENVILLE - Theresa J. "T.J." Jarmuth (nee Kruger), 91, of Bensenville for 65 years, passed away Oct. 26. T.J. was a retired 35 year school bus driver for Davidsmeyer of Elk Grove Village and a woodworking hobbyist. Theresa was the beloved wife of the late Earl (1994); loving mother of Patti (Daniel) Widell, Robin T. (Gene) Sandberg, Theresa M. (Jeff) O'Brien and Tina (Michael) Solan; cherished grandma of Matthew (Shawn) Widell, Amy (Shawn) Schiffer, Richard (Jessica), James Sandberg, Jessica and Hillary O'Brien, Michael and Matthew Solan, great-grandma of 6 and great-great-grandma of 1. Theresa was preceded in death by 4 siblings and survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1 from 3pm - 9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village with a chapel service Saturday at 10am. Inurnment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now