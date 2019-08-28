|
Theresa J. Stewart, 57, born June 20, 1962 in Tacoma WA, to James A. and Mary Ann (Cooley) Stewart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family in Elk Grove Village on August 22, 2019. Theresa was loved greatly by her family and friends and also by numerous poor and often homeless individuals that she assisted with food, transportation, and untold other measures of support. Her life truly reflected the teachings of Christ. Theresa spent most of her growing-up years in Mundelein attending grade school and high school where she excelled scholastically and as an accomplished bassoonist and tennis player. Following her education she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Winchester House in Libertyville and later was employed by Jewel Foods after moving to Elk Grove Village. Theresa was preceded in death by her grandparents, her uncle, Les Cooley of Hillsborough, CA and special friend, Walter Ashford of Grayslake. She is survived by her parents, her brothers, James (Linda) Stewart, Daniel (Christa) Stewart, and John (Kelly) Stewart. She is also survived by her stepfather, Tom Wesson and stepsister, Heather (Ryan) Renkar, stepbrother, Mark (Christine) Wesson, her aunt, Susan (Daniel) Collins of California, her uncle, Patrick (Mary Lee) Stewart of Wisconsin, a friend, Larry Kevin Patterson of Colorado and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral Mass for Theresa J. Stewart will be celebrated at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30th, 2019. Visitation will take place in the church prior to the Mass from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to Lake County Sponsors (a 503-C organization) whose office is located at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Road, Libertyville.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019