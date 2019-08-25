|
Theresa L. Vlasak passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Bartlett at the age of 88. Born and raised in Chicago, Theresa moved to Warrenville in 1962. Theresa had a passion for life, and befriended everyone she met. She will be missed by all. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Vlasak and her son Frank A. Vlasak II. Theresa leaves behind her son-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a luncheon to immediately follow at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment will follow at Big Woods Cemetery, Aurora, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019