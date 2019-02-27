ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Theresa Mazurek Donnewald was born on May 5, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois to Stephan and Zofia (nee Kucybala) Mazurek. She died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Donnewald clerked for the Honorable William Beatty, Alton, IL from 1985 to 1986, worked for Rivkin, Radler, Dunne & Bayh, Chicago, IL from 1986 to 1991, and CNA Insurance Companies, Chicago, IL from 1991 to 2014. Theresa fought a courageous battle with breast cancer and was an advocate for breast cancer research. She was an avid supporter of her children's sports teams and a Chicago White Sox fan. She was known for her inquisitive mind, poetic writing, and witty sense of humor. Theresa is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Craig Donnewald; her children Katie and Steven Donnewald; her siblings Ann (Richard) Kowalczyk, Andrew (Michelle) and Stephen Mazurek; and her mother, Zofia Mazurek. She was preceded in death by her father, Stephan Mazurek. Visitation from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, Illinois for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment is at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Breast Cancer Research at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, call 312-926-2033 or donate online at giving.nm.org/Donnewald. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary